Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of Sept. 9-15, 2016

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 9-15, 2016, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Robert James Blackwell III, 21, of Hunt was arrested Sept. 9 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) for driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Geremia Hernandez-Cordova, 37, of Campeche, Mexico, was arrested Sept. 9 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on an immigration detainer. She was released Sept. 12 to ICE.

Gilberto Ibarra, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 9 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) for motion to revoke probation-driving while intoxicated and speeding. No bond or release information was available.

Nickalous Dewayne Knight, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 9 by MFPD for a parole violation-assault on a family member. No bond or release information was available.

Monica Jade McGarvey, 21, of Copperas Cove was arrested Sept. 9 by the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) for purchasing/furnishing alcohol to a minor. No bond or release information was available.

Blake Edward McIntire, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 9 by MFPD for possession of a controlled substance. He was released the same day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Sydney Marcial Mitchell, 53, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Sept. 9 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) for theft by check. She was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Thomas Eugene Mize Jr., 53, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 9 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) for wrong/fictitious/altered/or obscured insignia. He was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

Rene Garcia Morales, 30, was arrested Sept. 9 by BPD for public intoxication. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Vincent Allen Riggs, 53, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 9 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) for failure to maintain financial responsibility. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Leslie Yolanda Salazar, 24, of Lampasas was arrested Sept. 9 by LPSO for possession of marijuana. He was released Sept. 13 to another agency.

Noalle Lynn Skipper, 21, of Lometa was arrested Sept. 9 by LPSO for a prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear-theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

April Danielle Watson, 33, of Liberty Hill was arrested Sept. 9 by BPD for possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Jonathan Lee Collins, 36, of Round Rock was arrested Sept. 10 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for possession of a controlled substance. He was released Sept. 12 after posting a $30,000 bond.

Vicky Garcia Maynard, 42, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Sept. 10 by DPS for theft by check. She was released the following day after paying a fine.

Kara Michelle Pike, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 10 by DPS for possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear, assault by contact-family violence, failure to appear, and theft. No bond or release information was available.

Christopher San Miguel, 32, of San Antonio was arrested Sept. 10 by MFPD for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, parking in disabled space, and driving while license is invalid. He was released Sept. 13 after posting a $2,000 bond.

Christopher Chansler Smith, 26, was arrested Sept. 10 by DPS for possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Kelly Shane Trotter, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 10 by MFPD for driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Haley Nicole Wall, 23, of Cherokee was arrested Sept. 10 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) for possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Justin Wade Allen, 32, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Sept. 11 by DPS for possession of a controlled substance, prohibited weapon-knuckles, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released the following day after posting a $3,500 bond.

Malissa Aaron Dunn, 27, of Angleton was arrested Sept. 11 by BCSO for awaiting bed commitment-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Hector Flores-Resendiz, 32, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 11 by GSPD for driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Christian Manuel Macias, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 11 by GSPD for possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Jorge Pavon-Romero, 25, was arrested Sept. 11 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Carlos Andres Rios, 20, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Sept. 11 by MFPD for reckless driving. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Jose de Jesus Rodriguez-Garcia, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 11 by DPS for driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Troy Anthony Eisland, 41, of Llano was arrested Sept. 12 by MFPD for assault on a family member. He was released Sept. 15 after posting a $5,000 bond.

Hector Huerta-Martinez, 33, was arrested Sept. 12 by ICE on an immigration hold. He was released the following day to ICe.

Rae Lynn Martinez, 35, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 12 by BCSO for public intoxication. No bond or release information was available.

Joaquin Ponce-Manriquez, 25, was arrested Sept. 12 by ICE on an immigration hold. He was released the following day to ICE.

Edward Allen Varner Jr., 34, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 12 by BCSO for SRA-burglary of a habitation. No bond or release information was available.

Joy Leshon Walton, 35, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 12 by BCSO for failure to appear-forgery of government instrument and capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility. No bond or release information was available.

Hope Jeannette Watts, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 12 by BCSO for displaying expired license plates and failure to maintain financial responsibility. No bond or release information was available.

Samantha LeeAnn Banks, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 13 by MFPD for criminal trespass of a habitat. She was released Sept. 15 on personal recognizance.

Brent Clifton Barnard Jr., 29, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 13 by BCSO for a commitment-assault on a family member. No bond or release information was available.

Lisa Bogan, 46, of Brighton, Colorado, was arrested Sept. 13 by BCSO on a warrant-unauthorized use of vehicles. No bond or release information was available.

Victoria Leigh Gommel, 31, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 13 by LCSO for motion to revoke-abandoning/endangering a child. No bond or release information was available.

Troy Wayne Hattenbach, 45, of Harker was arrested Sept. 13 by BCSO for theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Jonathan Ty Hubbard, 44, was arrested Sept. 13 by BCSO on a parole hold. No bond or release information was available.

McKenzie Allen Marzett, 18, was arrested Sept. 13 by MFPD for motion to revoke probation-burglary of a building. No bond or release information was available.

Sydney Kathleen Moore, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 13 by LCSO for bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Greigary Wayne Mosley, 24, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Sept. 13 by LCSO for motion to revoke probation-possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Jackson Scott West, 19, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 13 by GSPD for forgery of a government instrument and possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Kevin Stanley Zettner, 43, of Round Rock was arrested Sept. 13 by BCSO on a parole hold-aggravated robbery and for displaying fictitious license plates. No bond or release information was available.

Alexander Austin Amos, 24, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 14 by BCSO for insufficient bond-tampering/fabricating physical evidence and SRA-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

John Michael Castillo, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 14 by MFPD for tattoo/body piercing regulation requirement. He was released the following day after posting a $6,000 bond.

Isaac-John Bernard Collins, 29, of Cuero was arrested Sept. 14 by an out-of-county agency for theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Brian Michael Dewey, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 14 by GSPD for tampering/fabricating physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Megan Ann Harris, 33, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 14 by BCSO for capias pro fine-speeding and failure to maintain financial responsibility. She was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Ramsey Lerma, 37, of Dripping Springs was arrested Sept. 14 by GSPD for criminal mischief. He was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Roger Wayne Morris, 68, of Tyler was arrested Sept. 14 by BCSO for revocation of personal bond-aggravated sexual assault of a child and revocation of personal bond-indecency-fondling. No bond or release information was available.

Charles Frank West, 36, of Lampasas was arrested Sept. 14 by LCSO for possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, failure to appear-evading arrest/detention, and an administrative release violation. No bond or release information was available.

Seth Walker Bynum, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 15 by BCSO for theft of firearm. No bond or release information was available.

Amber Lee Dowell, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 15 by BCSO for fraudulent intent-obtaining a controlled substance. She was released the same day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Eric Reyes, 42, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 15 by BTPD for assault causing bodily injury-family violence. No bond or release information was available.

Venilda Venesia Reyes, 36, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 15 by BTPD for SRA-injury to a child. No bond or release information was available.