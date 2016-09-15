Marble Falls man faces charges after children receive tattoos

DANIEL CLIFTON • EDITOR

MARBLE FALLS — A 24-year-old man faces misdemeanor charges for allegedly giving juveniles, one as young as 10, tattoos out of a Marble Falls residence.

Marble Falls police arrested John Michael Vincent Castillo on two counts of violation of tattoo/body piercing regulations for giving tattoos without the proper state license. He was booked into the Burnet County Jail on Sept. 14 and was being held on a total of $6,000 in bonds.

The arrest came after two mothers notified the police in July after their children returned home with tattoos. Neither mothers gave permission for the body art, though one youth’s father allegedly did.

The first incident came to Marble Falls police’s attention Aug. 18 from the Llano County Sheriff’s Office, which reported that a woman contacted them after she spotted a permanent tattoo on her 10-year-old son’s ankle. The child was apparently “in the custody of his father,” according to an arrest warrant, in early July when the child received the tattoo. The mother told investigators the boy’s father didn’t have the legal right to give consent for a tattoo.

During an interview, the youth reported he got the tattoo at the suspect’s Marble Falls residence. Marble Falls investigator Sgt. Trisha Ratliff was already aware of the suspect due to a similar case she was investigating involving other juveniles getting tattoos, according to the affidavit.

Ratliff became aware of the suspect Aug. 1 during an investigation when another mother went to the Marble Falls Police Department to report her 15-year-old daughter had come home July 30 with a cross tattoo on the palm of her hand. The mother told investigators she had not given the girl permission to get the tattoo.

According to the affidavit, the 15-year-old was staying at a residence in the 1000 block of Veterans Avenue in Marble Falls when she, a 14-year-old girl, a 17-year-old male and a 33-year-old female all received cross tattoos from the suspect.

Ratliff checked the Texas Department of State Health Services website and determined that Castillo did not have the license to legally administer tattoos. He was charged with giving the tattoos without proper license and, in at least one case, without parental consent.

The charge is a Class A misdemeanor.

