Burnet kicks off homecoming activities Thursday

Burnet High School homecomingThe 2016 Burnet High School homecoming court is (front row, from left) Reagan Giesenschlag, Sara Shaw, Lexey Parker, Elyssa Martinez, and Morgan Frasier; and (back row) Sam Johnson, Drew Kiser, Preston Reeves, Jaxon Noah, and Steven Gallardo. A homecoming parade is 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, on the courthouse square in Burnet. A bonfire is 8 p.m. at Burnet High School, 1000 The Green Mile. The Bulldogs host Austin Crockett on Friday, Sept. 16, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. at Bulldog Field, 1000 The Green Mile. Listen to the game at KMPN 95.9 FM powered by KBEY or at KBEYFM.com starting with pregame at 7 p.m. Courtesy photo


