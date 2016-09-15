Burnet kicks off homecoming activities Thursday

The 2016 Burnet High School homecoming court is (front row, from left) Reagan Giesenschlag, Sara Shaw, Lexey Parker, Elyssa Martinez, and Morgan Frasier; and (back row) Sam Johnson, Drew Kiser, Preston Reeves, Jaxon Noah, and Steven Gallardo. A homecoming parade is 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, on the courthouse square in Burnet. A bonfire is 8 p.m. at Burnet High School, 1000 The Green Mile. The Bulldogs host Austin Crockett on Friday, Sept. 16, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. at Bulldog Field, 1000 The Green Mile. Listen to the game at KMPN 95.9 FM powered by KBEY or at KBEYFM.com starting with pregame at 7 p.m. Courtesy photo