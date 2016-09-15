Burnet faces speedy Austin Crockett on homecoming

JENNIFER FIERRO • STAFF WRITER

BURNET — It’s homecoming at Burnet High School, and no one knows better than the Bulldogs football team that a happy reunion includes a win.

Burnet (3-0, District 13 4-A Division I), welcomes Austin Crockett (0-3, District 25-5A) at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 to Bulldog Field, 1000 The Green Mile. Listen to the game on KMPN 95.9 FM powered by KBEY or at KBEYFM.com starting with pregame at 7 p.m.

“We know it’s a time where the alumni come in,” Burnet head coach Kurt Jones said. “We want to go out and be sharp.”

The Cougars feature speed in most every skill spot thanks to junior receiver Mekhi Ball and senior running back Joseph Baca.

Baca had eight carries for 106 yards in the 44-21 loss to Marble Falls on Sept. 9 that included a 78-yard touchdown run.

Ball had four catches for 95 yards against the Mustangs, including an 83-yard touchdown.

“Both are capable of taking a short thing and turning them into long ones,” Jones said.

But the Bulldogs aren’t slouches either. Burnet has speedy players with seniors Drew Kiser and Steven Gallardo and junior Sterling Galban, who all play receiver and defensive back. Kiser has 11 catches for 215 yards and four touchdowns, while Galban has 14 receptions for 172 yards and four touchdowns. Gallardo has five receptions for 66 yards and two touchdowns. Senior quarterback Koby Edwards has completed 45 of 68 passes for 597 yards, 10 touchdowns, and no interceptions.

“Speed is always an advantage, if you put speed out there, especially on defense,” Jones said.

It also helps the Bulldogs establish a solid running game, which is looking better thanks to senior running back Tyler Ford. He has 32 carries for 289 yards and three touchdowns on the season.

“Our offensive line has to improve each night,” Jones said. “We want to run the football and push Crockett around a little bit.”

